GATE CITY, VA - Audley Jackson Rhoton, 78, Gate City, VA passed away, Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Audley was born December 13, 1943, in Clinchport, VA, and was the son of the late James Mitchell and Nannie Ellen (Adams) Rhoton.
He was the owner and operator of Mr. Glass, and Audley’s Gallery, as well as several other endeavors for many years. He was an entrepreneur for most of his life.
Audley attended and was a Deacon of Sloantown Community Church.
He had a love for farming, and his cattle. He was a friend to all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, his sisters, Jeanette Parker and Ruby Head, brothers, James, and Gilbert Rhoton, and several brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law preceded him in death.
Surviving is his loving wife of 56 years, Patsy S. Rhoton, daughter, Shelia (Jeff) Richards, son, Rex Rhoton, grandchildren, Rachael Bailey and Zachary Rhoton, great granddaughter, Addison Bailey, whom he called his “Little Doll”, sisters, Betty Cooper, Lois (Earl) Hood, Nell (Bob) Johnson, Barbara (Charles) Bishop, and Ellen (Larry) Jones, brothers, Ed (Teresa) Rhoton, Wayne Rhoton, and Delmer (Denisa) Rhoton, along with several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Kevin Vincent, Rev. Jackie Frazier, and Rev. A. J. Lane officiating. James McConnell will provide the music.
Burial will follow at the Rhoton Family Cemetery, Duffield, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Billy Jack Frazier, I.E. Horton, Willard Williams, Norman Sloan, Lewis Roop, and Dan Hoeft will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family wished to give a special thank you to the Hospice Staff and the Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center ICU Staff for their love and care of Audley.