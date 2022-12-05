GATE CITY, VA - Audley Jackson Rhoton, 78, Gate City, VA passed away, Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.

Audley was born December 13, 1943, in Clinchport, VA, and was the son of the late James Mitchell and Nannie Ellen (Adams) Rhoton.

