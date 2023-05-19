Ashley Nichole Copas May 19, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL - Ashley Nichole Copas, 36, of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles James Edward Collins (Edd) Clarence “Dick” Atkins Wilson “Will” Wise Barbara “Faye” Stacy Wallace Eldridge Bishop Jackie L. Hicks Imogene Scalf Dennis Gray Page Mildred Kay (Davis) Greer Jackie L. Hicks