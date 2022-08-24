KINGSPORT - Ashley N. Jones Russell, 23, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 22, 2022 at her home. She was a member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church.
Ashley was a 2018 graduate of Sullivan South High School and attended Northeast State Community College. She loved cheerleading, the beach, theater and racing in her chair. Ashley was an inspiration to everyone who knew her. She always put others before herself, so much so in 2015 when she was given a wish through The Make a Wish Foundation, her wish was that another child would get her wish. Ashley was always smiling and was an example that you can do anything. Her smile, her laugh and the love she had for everyone that knew her will be remembered forever. Ashley was a hero.
Ashley was preceded in death by her infant sister, Lillian Hope Jones; great- grandmother, Lola Hood; grandfathers, Kenneth Russell and Michael Searce; grandpappy, Scott Williams; great granny, Apha Swanney; great-grandparents, Dewey and Louise Bowman.
Survivors include her mother, Cynthia Russell; dad, Jacob Russell; maternal grandparents, Paul and Sue Bowman; great-grandfather, Wallace “Buddy” Hood; granny, Wanda Fugate; mamaw, Donna Williams; special aunt, “Mamaw” Karen Simpson; along with several other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ashley’s family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Friday, August 26, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Rick Meade and Pastor Jon Rogers officiating.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Jones family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081