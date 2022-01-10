KINGSPORT - Ashley Marie Crawford, 41, of Kingsport, TN, gained her angel wings on Thursday, January 6, 2022.
Ashley was a very unique person. She was a natural comedian and filled the room with laughter. Ashley's heart was so big, she always thought of others before thinking of herself. Once you met Ashley you would fall in love with her and her personality. She was a great mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to everyone. She had so many friends and loved ones that will miss her dearly.
Ashley was preceded by her father, Terry James McClellan; paternal grandparents, Mary Helen (Robert) Carter; paternal grandfather, Elmer Eugene McClellan; maternal grandparents, Virginia Mae Williams and Charles Edward Williams; sister, Jasmine Nicole McClellan.
Left to cherish her memories is her children, Hannah Robin Crawford and Brenton James Crawford; mother, Shamrock Juanita McClellan; sister, Jacklyn McClellan, best friend and the father of her children, Brent Wesley Crawford, grandmother, Shirley McClellan; her niece Nevaeh Bailey Bledsoe who was her little mini me; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and several friends that loved her dearly.
Visitation will be held at Trinity Memorial Centers on January 11, 2022 from 7pm-9pm. On January 12, 2022 the funeral service will also be at Trinity Memorial Centers from 12pm-1pm. Procession will follow to graveside service at Mill Creek Cemetery- 449 Church Road Fall Branch, TN 37656