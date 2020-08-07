KINGSPORT - Arzetta G. Moyers, 98, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully in her daughters’ arms, Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
Arzetta was a loving, generous and devoted Christian lady who attended Midfield Free Will Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Linda Mullins and Sandra Weatherly (Sam); grandson, Brian Mullins (Christy); “sister-in-heart” to Linda and Sandra, Debbie Moyers.
The family will receive friends Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm with Pastor Josh McKinney officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.