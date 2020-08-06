Arzetta G. Moyers Aug 6, 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Arzetta G. Moyers, 98, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully in her daughters’ arms, Wednesday, August 5, 2020.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Funeral Kingsport Hill Oak Arrangement Arm Recommended for you Trending Now Domtar's Kingsport mill to be repurposed Kingsport police solve 17-year-old cold case Harshbarger, Walsingham take primaries District 7: Alexander defeats Hill by 26-point margin in Republican primary Opening day in a pandemic: Norton schools break ground for region Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.