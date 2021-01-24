KINGSPORT - Arvin “Marty” B. Mullins, 84, of Kingsport, TN went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born January 10, 1937 in Fort Blackmore, Virginia, to the late Virgil B. and Martha Elizabeth Starnes Mullins.
Arvin was a loving brother and uncle. He enjoyed cars and attending car shows. Above all, he loved his family.
He attended Sunnyside Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN and was a former owner of Wallace News Stand in Kingsport, TN
In addition to his parents, Arvin is preceded in death by his brother, Edsel Mullins.
Those left to cherish his memory are his special friend, Doris Jones (Kingsport, TN); sister, Doris Begley and husband, W.C. (Duffield, VA); niece, Linda Brickey and husband, Mike (Ft. Blackmore, VA); nephew, Jerry Begley and wife, Susie (Duffield, VA); two great nieces, Heather Dorton (Kingsport, TN) and Haley Brickey (Ft. Blackmore, VA); a great nephew, Ryan Brickey and fiancé, Ashley (Duffield, VA); a great-great niece and nephew, Paisley and Cooper Brickey (Duffield, VA).
A Graveside service will be held Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park at 3:00 PM with Ronnie Owens officiating. Music will be provided by Pendleton’s Freewill Baptist Church singers. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:50 PM.
The care of Arvin “Marty” B. Mullins and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.