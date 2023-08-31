NORTON, VA - Artie Bolling Bailey, 92, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at the Norton Community Hospital in Norton, VA.

She was born in Glamorgan, Virginia to Creed and Pearlie Bolling. She was the youngest of seven children, Elmer, Foister, Norma, Lawrence, Roy and Ted, which all have preceded her in death.


LATEST VIDEOS

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you