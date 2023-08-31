NORTON, VA - Artie Bolling Bailey, 92, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at the Norton Community Hospital in Norton, VA.
She was born in Glamorgan, Virginia to Creed and Pearlie Bolling. She was the youngest of seven children, Elmer, Foister, Norma, Lawrence, Roy and Ted, which all have preceded her in death.
She was married to Clifford Bailey, exactly 68 years to when he went to his heavenly home.
Artie was a kind, gentle and generous person who helped take care of her parents and other family members as well as her beloved Clifford. Family came first without thinking about her own health.
She always took pride in the fact that she attended a one room country school with only one teacher who taught first through seventh grade. When she came to Wise High School, she ended up being Valedictorian of her Senior class, proving that the country schools were just as sufficient as any other school.
She worked 8 and half years at the Wise County Clerk’s Office as typist and later as Deputy Clerk. In addition, she worked 32 years at Virginia Iron, Coal & Coke Company (VICC) as a receptionist/secretary and later as office manager.
Artie was a member of the Wise Baptist Church, where she was well known for her “chicken and dumplings” at “Pot luck” dinners, before her declining health. She was also an active member of the Town & Country Garden Club and Fortnightly Club for many years.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Broyles and son-in-law, Mark Broyles; honorary grandchildren, Aaron, Allison, Ian and Emma and several nieces and nephews; nephew, Neil Bolling; niece, Joe Ann Rose and husband Kenneth, were extra special as they were there for her with visits, phone calls and transportation to doctors, when needed. Fresh fruits, vegetables and good homemade food was always there for her. Linda and Roger Yates were there too providing transportation, food and running errands; as well as Wilma Graham, Patsy Stephens and Donna Roberts; Gigi Pippin, whom she considered as a sister although living elsewhere, kept her up beat and smiling with her phone calls, gifts and texts. Steve and Margie Horton treated her as their own family with daily contact, visitation and with good food and was always concerned about her welfare. Regina Carson entertained her when she was hospitalized, furnished transportation and good food.
Graveside services for Artie Bailey will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 2, 2023 in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA with Rev. Mike Winters and Rev. Jim Collie officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery on Saturday for services. In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorial contributions be made to Wise Baptist Church, 211 Spring Ave N.E., Wise, VA 24293 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital - 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.
