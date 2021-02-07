WEBER CITY, VA - Arthur “Tommy” Thomas Roe, 82, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021.
He was born in Murfreesboro, NC on October 1, 1938, a son of the late James and Pearl Roe. Tommy worked in construction for the majority of his life. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Arthur Thomas Roe, II, granddaughter, Crystal Paine; grandson, David Allen Burke; sisters, Shirley Vines, Penny Henry and Jane Hallmark.
Surviving are his loving wife, Geraldine Roe, of the home; sons, Thomas Matthew Roe and Jennifer, Erwin, TN, David Hughes and Roberta, Rural Retreat, VA, Ronald Hughes, Kingsport, TN; daughters, Rhonda Wade and Anthony, Rosedale, VA and Robin Stacey, Rogersville, TN; grandchildren, Jason Akers and Alyssa, Barre, VT, Arthur Thomas Roe, III, Suffolk, VA, Megan Delk and Kyle, Portsmouth, VA, Maria Delk, Ivor, VA, Mark and Alyssa Wade, Rosedale, VA, Megan and JL Lester, Rosedale, VA, Jason and Austin Wade, Rosedale, VA, Caleb Hughes, Grundy, VA, Adam and Christine Burke, Kingsport, TN; 17 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; sister, Joyce Bease, Virginia Beach, VA.
Friends may visit at the family residence at anytime.
To express condolences to the family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Roe family.