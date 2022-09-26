Arthur Stanley “Artie” Roberts, Jr., passed away on September 24, 2022 at his home on Buffalo Road in Bluff City, TN after a brief illness. Artie was owner of Country Aire, Inc., an excavating and trucking business as well as Country Aire Rentals, Inc., a mobile home park in Bluff City. Artie was born in Norfolk, VA and raised in Sullivan County. He graduated from Sullivan East High School and attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Artie loved the construction business and was good at what he did. He loved Tennessee football and was found regularly at Tennessee home games with his grandkids. Also, he supported the football interests of his grandsons at East High and East Middle. Artie was a member of Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church in Bluff City TN.
Artie is preceded in death by his father, Arthur Stanley Roberts, Sr., an infant sister Carla Diane Roberts and a son Allen Michael Roberts.
Artie is survived by his mother Marcelena Roberts, daughters Anita Ann Kite and Aaliyah Hensley, granddaughter Kira Williams, grandsons Kaden Roberts and Kyler Kite. Also, by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Artie had many friends and acquaintances and among them were his lifelong friends Mitch Skaggs and Harriet Godsey who were extremely close to Artie over the years and were trusted advisors. Longtime friend and former employee of Artie, Jud Jonas, has been supportive of Artie in many ways and has endeared himself to the Roberts family.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 1:30 pm on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in the Chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, TN. A service will follow officiated by Reverend Clayton Farmer. The burial service will be held in East Tennessee Cemetery, Garden of Devotion. Pallbearers will be Kaden Roberts, Kyler Kite, Vince Simmons, James Simmons, Jason Jones, Jud Jonas and Mitch Skaggs with Rob Simmons, Tim Flake and Butch Jones serving as Honorary Pallbearers.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, One Professional Park Drive, Ste. 21, Johnson City TN 37601.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Arthur Stanley “Artie” Roberts, Jr.