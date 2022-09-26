Arthur Stanley “Artie” Roberts, Jr., passed away on September 24, 2022 at his home on Buffalo Road in Bluff City, TN after a brief illness. Artie was owner of Country Aire, Inc., an excavating and trucking business as well as Country Aire Rentals, Inc., a mobile home park in Bluff City. Artie was born in Norfolk, VA and raised in Sullivan County. He graduated from Sullivan East High School and attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Artie loved the construction business and was good at what he did. He loved Tennessee football and was found regularly at Tennessee home games with his grandkids. Also, he supported the football interests of his grandsons at East High and East Middle. Artie was a member of Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church in Bluff City TN.

Artie is preceded in death by his father, Arthur Stanley Roberts, Sr., an infant sister Carla Diane Roberts and a son Allen Michael Roberts.

