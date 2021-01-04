PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Arthur Rhea Peters, 84 of Pennington Gap, VA passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at his residence. He worked as a General Contractor most of his life and built and remodeled many homes in Lee Co. and beyond. He was also the guitar picker and lead singer of The Peters Brothers & Lee Co Grass, a regional bluegrass band. He spent the last several years tinkering on tractors, raising honeybees and investing in lottery tickets. Animals and children loved him and he never met a baby he didn't want to hold.
He is preceded in death by his wife of sixty one years, Patricia Barney Peters and his parents Chester and Lillie Roberts Peters, sister Edith Pennington and brothers J.C. Peters and John Wesley Peters.
He is survived by two daughters, Melinda Goins, Duffield, VA and Brenda K. Martin, Kingsport, TN; six grandchildren - Emily Gibson, Hannah Goins, Caitlin Goins, R.J. Goins, Alexa Goins and Blake Goins; three great grandchildren - Tarron and Abby Malle and Ava Middleton; and three special grand-pups - Rylee, Henry and Katie Martin.
There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 1:00 pm
at Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, VA. Social distancing and masks required.