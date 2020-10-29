APPALACHIA, VA - Lynn Ratcliffe, 72, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Helen; and daughter-in-law, Kelly.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Connie; sons, Stacy (Olivia), and Eric; granddaughter, Madalyn and her mother, Teresa; sister, Vickie Bishop and husband, Ivory; niece, Selena Coker; and great niece, Carson Coker.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the American Legion Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. with pastors Greg Townsend and Bill Hughes officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, Tennessee 38101-9929. Roy A. Green Funeral Home is serving the Ratcliffe family.
Due to covid – 19 state regulations, those attending funeral services are asked to wear mask/facial coverings. Social distancing guidelines will also be in place.