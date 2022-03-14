Arthur L. Bradley, Sr., 88, devoted husband and father, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, after a lengthy illness. His family members were by his side in his final moments. His last six years were spent enjoying life with his loving wife, son, and daughter-in-law in their home located in Helena, AL.
Arthur was born on August 1, 1933, to Andrew T. Bradley Sr. and Sarah Ellen Carr Bradley in Rogersville, TN. He was the second of six children. Arthur attended Price Public Elementary School and went to high school at Swift Memorial Junior college, which served both high school and college students. He was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN.
After completing high school, Arthur joined the Army and was stationed at Fort McClellan in Anniston, Alabama. He was assigned to the Chemical Corp. When he finished his duties with the Army Arthur received an Honorable discharge in October 1955. While in the Army, Arthur met his soulmate for life, Dorothy Thomas. They married November 24, 1955 and have lived a happy life for over 66 years. To this union they had a daughter, Cheryl Ann, and a son, Arthur Jr.
Arthur was employed for 32 years at Arcata Graphics, later named Quebecor Printing, as an electrician. He retired in 1993. After retirement, he worked on dulcimer guitars and was often found working in the wood shop at the Kingsport Senior Center and taking trips with the senior citizens.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew T. Bradley Sr. and Sarah Ellen Carr Bradley, Cheryl Ann (daughter) and William Kyle Bradley (brother), as well as several aunts and uncles.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Dorothy; son, Arthur Jr. (Amy); step-granddaughter Alexandria); sister, Mabel Patterson (Norm) of Talbott; brothers, Andrew T. Bradley Jr. of Knoxville, James Rodney (Thelma) of Kingsport, Henry (Lina) of Chattanooga; sister-in-law, Joann T. Grant and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from 6:00-7:00 pm EST in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral Home. The Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 10:00 am EST at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Perry Stuckey officiating.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers to please send donations to the Leukemia Foundation.
The Bradley family acknowledges with deepest gratitude the words, cards, messages, and kindness given by many family and friends during their time of bereavement.
