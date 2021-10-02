BLOUNTVILLE - Arthur J. “Jack” Spurgeon, Sr., age 85, of Blountville, TN, entered into eternal rest with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Jack was born on Jan. 26, 1936, in Kingsport, TN, to the late Hyder and Margie (Willis) Spurgeon. On June 9, 1989, he married his best friend and love of his life, Linda Nelson, and after 32 years of wedded bliss, she survives.
Jack proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Duluth, Minnesota.
Jack's passion was reading and studying the Bible. In his spare time, he was an avid golfer. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, Bristol, VA. He loved The Lord, and cherished his church and church family.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Sheree Overbey. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Linda Spurgeon; two sons, Jack Spurgeon Jr. and wife Pam, and Lindsey Spurgeon; one sister, Janice Spurgeon; five grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the Glenwood Cemetery portico with Rev. Dennis Burnette officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Veterans Honor Guard DAV 39 and Shaw Air Force Base Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at Weaver Funeral Home. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Friendship Baptist Church.
