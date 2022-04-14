ROGERSVILLE - Arthur Harold Davenport, age 79, of Rogersville, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at his residence.
He graduated from Rogersville High school in 1960. He was employed with Holston Electric Cooperative for 56 years. He loved to listen to and play bluegrass and country music. Arthur enjoyed all kinds of sports, especially UT sports, but his favorite past time was spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jacob Andrew Dyer; parents, Albert and Lillie Davenport; brothers-in-law, Charles E. Marcum and David Hammond; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Juanita Gilliam Hurd and Charlie Hurd.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Hurd Davenport; daughters, Lisa Davenport (Dallas) Jarnigan and Rhonda Davenport (Sam) Rodeffer; grandchildren, Trevor Ferrell, Taylor Ferrell (Joe) Fielder, and Brodie Jarnigan; Alyson Dyer and fiancé, Kolby Delph, Ethan Dyer, Wesley and Rachel Rodeffer, Tyler and Heather Bradley; great-grandchild, Cameron Bradley; brothers and sisters, Lee (Lucy) Davenport, Audrey "June" Marcum, Joe (Sandy) Davenport, Roger (Brenda) Davenport, and Kaye Hammond; nieces and nephews, Lynn (LeThu) Davenport, Scott (Chanda) Davenport, Troy Marcum, Kim (Shannon) Helton, Greg (Yvette) Marcum, Joey (Zandy) Davenport, Coryvette Davenport, April (Chris) Mauk, Lynn (Jamie) Hamer, Mandy (Michael) Sword, Melissa (Brandon) Rogers, Emily Trent, Eric Bray, April (Scooter) Eidson; special cousin, Carl Jones; special friend, Tim Ferrell; and host of great nieces and nephews.
Arthur will lie in state from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm in Highland Cemetery with Rev. Rex Cole officiating. The family requests everyone in attendance to follow social distancing and wear masks. Pallbearers will be Scott Davenport, Lynn Davenport, Trevor Ferrell, Brodie Jarnigan, Ethan Dyer, Troy Marcum, Wesley Rodeffer and Tim Ferrell. Honorary Pallbearers will be Holston Electric Cooperative Lineman and other Staff of Holston Electric Cooperative. Memorials contributions may be given to St. Jude's P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.