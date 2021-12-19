PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Arthur Green "Doc"" Crabtree, age 91 was born June 8, 1930 in Elk Knob, VA and passed away December 18, 2021 at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, Mountain Home, TN. Doc was a U.S. Army Veteran having served during the Korean Conflict.
Doc was preceded in death by his parents Bob Frank and Myrtle Elizabeth Ball Crabtree, his wife of 63 years Billie Jean Whited Crabtree, 2 sons Darrell Wayne Crabtree and Bobby Lee "Locust" Crabtree, granddaughter Loretta Kay Crabtree and grandson Daniel Wayne Crabtree, son-in-law Robert Anthony Harr and daughter-in-law Karen Jill Cochran Crabtree, his sister Hazel Newman and nephew Bill Newman.
Doc is survived by 10 children, Janie Hobbs and husband Charles of Woodway, VA, Arthur Crabtree Jr. "Junior" of Newport, TN, Doris "Cricket" Shinn and husband Don of Jonesborough, TN, Joyce "Jodi" Harr of Woodway, VA, Jimmy "Red" Crabtree and wife Judy of Jonesville, VA, Johnny "Hardy" Crabtree of Pennington Gap VA, Billy "Franko" Crabtree and wife Sheila of Pennington Gap, VA, Mary Cousin and husband Gus of Woodway, VA, Debra "Sue" Cope of Jonesville, VA and Daniel "Buck" Crabtree and wife Susie of Nickelsville, VA, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, brother-in-law Jack Whited of Woodway, VA, nephew Bobby Newman, Danny Newman and niece Linda Kay Ramey, special friends Harold Woliver, Jim Laws and Katie Shelburne Ross along with a host of friends and neighbors.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA. Funeral Services will follow at 7:30 pm. with Pastor Paul Davis, Jr. officiating. Burial will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11:00 am in Lee Memorial Gardens, Woodway, VA with Military Honors presented by the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Team. Friends will serve as Pallbearers.
Family and friends will meet at the Mullins-Sturgill Funeral home at 10:30 am Wednesday for processional to Lee Memorial Gardens, Woodway, VA.
Online condolences and guest book are available at www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap, VA are in charge of arrangements.