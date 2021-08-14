FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Arthur Eugene Stallard, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at his residence.
Arthur was the son of the Homer Stallard and the late Clara Lucille Stallard.
Surviving is his father, Homer Stallard, Ft. Blackmore, VA; daughters, Cynthia Shepard and husband, Andrew, Ashley Davidson and husband, Aaron, Skylar Addington; sister, Sherry Renee (Stallard) Starnes; brothers, James Edward Stallard, Ft. Blackmore, VA, Curtis Ray Stallard, Ft. Blackmore, VA, Terry Lynn Stallard and wife, Elizabeth (Tootie), Church Hill, TN; grandchildren, Destiny Stallard, Riley Stallard, Hannah Davidson, Isaiah Davidson, and Camille Davidson.
Arrangements will be announced at a later date.
