BIG STONE GAP, VA - Arthur Eugene “Gene” Chandler, 84, has gone home to be with Jesus on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at his home.
He was a retired electrician with Westmoreland Coal Co. and various other contractors. Gene honorably served in the U. S. Army. He was an avid outdoorsman and a Christian.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Henrietta (Gilley) Chandler.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Rita (Wells) Chandler; son, Robert “Shorty” Chandler (Melia), Big Stone Gap; two daughters, Sheri Collins, Johnson City, Tn. and Lisa Chandler, Big Stone Gap; grandchildren, Preston Collins (Jordan), Cayce Chandler and Cole Chandler; one great-granddaughter, Henley Collins; two sisters, Betty Swinney, Big Stone Gap and Greta Collier, Jonesborough, Tn.; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held 11:00am Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Pastor Kenneth Sturgill officiating. Military rites will be accorded by the Army National Guard Honors Team and local V.F.W. and D.A.V. posts.
The family and friends will meet at the cemetery by 10:50am Friday morning.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, P. O. Box 1525, Ransom, WV 25438 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Chandler family.