BIG STONE GAP, VA - Arthur Eugene “Gene” Chandler, 84, has gone home to be with Jesus on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at his home.

He was a retired electrician with Westmoreland Coal Co. and various other contractors. Gene honorably served in the U. S. Army. He was an avid outdoorsman and a Christian.

