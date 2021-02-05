Art Stafford Feb 5, 2021 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Art Stafford, 79, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stafford Kingsport Funeral Cremation Hill Service Oak Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.