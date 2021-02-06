KINGSPORT - Art Stafford, 79, of Kingsport was called home by his Heavenly Father on Thursday, February 4, 2021, after a two year battle with kidney/bladder cancer.
He was born June 16, 1941, in Fitzgerald, GA to Laura Bayne Stafford and Gordon Paschal Stafford, Sr. Art left home for the U.S. Navy the morning after his high school graduation. He proudly served in the Navy from 1959-1962 aboard the USS Fiske DDR 842.
After discharge from the Navy, Art moved to Atlanta, GA to continue his education while a co-op student with Georgia Power. He later worked for Westinghouse Electric Supply who transferred him to Kingsport, TN where he discovered the joy of living in the mountains. Tennessee holds a special place in Art’s heart. He continued to be employed as an electrical distributor until his retirement in 2012. His co-workers and his customers were like friends and family to Art.
Art found solace in the mountains of Tennessee, and he had a special place in his heart for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Marsh Regional Blood Bank and being Papa taxi for Bennett and Samuel. The times shared with Bennett and Samuel were a serendipity to Art. He loved his wife, JoAnn and treasured their fifty-nine years of marriage. He always cherished the times spent with his family. Today, Jesus welcomes his good and faithful servant.
He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-nine years, JoAnn Rivers Stafford; daughters, Teresa Stafford Hickox (Jim) of Pompano Beach, FL and Sabrina Stafford Loparo (Bennett) of Kingsport, TN; brother, Gordon Paschal Stafford (Anita) of Fitzgerald, GA; grandchildren, Bennett Loparo, Samuel Loparo, Dustin Hickox (Brandy); Christopher Hickox (Brittany) and their children, C.J., Jack and Lilly Hickox; nieces and nephews, Debbie Beach, Beth Renschler, Bill Stafford, Sharon Eckler, Marsha Wright and their families; special sisters-in-law, Rosalind Rivers Powell, Helen Brewer Rivers and Anita Stafford.
A private family Celebration of Life Service will be held in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
The Celebration of Life Service may viewed online by visiting https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=161257699399375
In lieu of flowers, Art requested that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN or donate a pint of blood to your local blood bank.
