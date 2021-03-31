JONESVILLE, VA - Arnold Scott Hensley, born on December 27, 1927 passed away at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap on March 26, 2021, after a brief illness. Arnold was preceded in death by his mother Grace Scott Hensley, his father Wilson Baylor Hensley and his only brother Dr. Earl Scott Hensley. He is survived by three nephews, Omer Hensley and Judy of Brooksville, FL, and sons Andrew and Alex as well as a great-great nephew, Hunter; Scott Hensley and Lynn of Tampa, FL and sons Benjamin and Isiah; and Dale Hensley of Huntington Beach, CA and sons Michael and James and daughter Alison and a great-great nephew Zayden.
He was preceded in death by a nephew Donald Hensley who also left two sons, Blair and Ethan and a great-great nephew Oliver. Also remembered are the many other family members who loved him dearly.
Arnold was a resident of Rose Hill for many years before moving to the Sugar Run area of Jonesville, VA. He was a member of the Kingdom of the Jehovah Witness Church in Pennington Gap, VA. He also served in Europe in the US Navy during World War II. Arnold lived briefly in Cincinnati, OH where he developed his lifelong trade career as a hairdresser. He owned and operated "Arnold's Beauty Salon" in Pennington Gap for over 25 years before retiring.
There will be a private funeral at the Pace Cemetery in Rose Hill and will be officiated by the Church, to be scheduled at a later date. There will be no viewing or memorial services as per Arnold's wishes. The graveside service will be open to any family member who wishes to attend as well as selected members of the church. To sign guest book and leave condolences please visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.