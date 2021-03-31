KINGSPORT - Arnold “Rue” LaRue Johnson, age 51, of Kingsport, TN, born May 5th of 1969, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 29, 2021 at his residence. LaRue was loved by everyone that knew him. He was a member of Kingsport Baptist Temple. He was a loving son and was known praying for everyone. He loved to work on his cars and truck.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Doc and Erma Johnson and Arnold and Evelyn Turner; uncles, Jerry and Charles Johnson; and aunt, Linda Owens.
Left to cherish Rue’s memory is his parents, Richard and Ginger Johnson; brothers, Shawn and Joseph Johnson; sister-in-law, Tammy Johnson; niece, Kayden Johnson; girlfriend of many years, Diane Houseright; and special pets, Jessie, Doc and Butch.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA, with Pastor Johnny Gibson officiating.
