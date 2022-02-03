GRAY- Armenda Earleen Williams Helton, beloved wife of George Daniel Helton, quietly completed her earthly journey on January 26, 2022 surrounded by her family. We are grateful that she is now at peace, and home with the Lord. Earleen was born on February 26, 1939 to Earl D. and Virginia Barger Williams in Morgan County, TN. She lived in Morristown for 33 years, and then in Greeneville and Knoxville before making her home in Kingsport for the past 29 years. She had a strong career for 43 years as a realtor in both Greeneville and Kingsport. She did well in her career and helped send her grandchildren to college in addition to supporting her community through various philanthropic endeavors. She had a big heart for others and could often be found volunteering or serving her community. A short list of some of her notable accomplishments, are as follows: Founding President of the Morristown Humane Society, Founding President of the Greeneville Humane Society, President of the Christian Women’s Club in Morristown, Greeneville and Kingsport, President of the Andrew Johnson Club of Greeneville , Nominated for First Lady of Morristown in 1972, Member of the Outstanding Young Women of America, Member of the Gideon’s Auxiliary, Recipient of the 2005 Blue Ridge Brokers Award, Recipient of the 2006 NETAR Humanitarian Award and Recipient of the 2006 Tennessee Association of Realtors Good Neighbor Award. She was also an active member of all of her churches assuming roles such as Sunday School Director, Teacher, Prayer Coordinator, and Benevolence Committee Chairwoman. Earleen had a great gift of mercy and philanthropy, and truly delighted in helping anyone she could. She touched countless lives with gifts, loans, food, blankets, clothing and nights in a motel for those in need. Because of her generous hospitality, many have felt welcomed into her home for holidays, meals, or stays. The outpouring of her love was often seen through her acts of service to those around her. Her faith in Jesus Christ and in His unfailing salvation, mercies and love, was a driving force in Earleen’s life. This was evident in how she treated everyone she met with great compassion. She was a faithful prayer warrior for many and stormed the throne of heaven with daily requests, as many around her can attest to. She desired to see everyone she knew, come to the same saving knowledge of her Savior that she had. The family is comforted to know that Earleen is even now with her Lord, and they too have the unmistakable assurance of seeing her again in the tremendous glories of heaven and the hereafter, where reunited, they will rejoice with her, as they worship the Lord Jesus Christ together.
She is preceded in death by her parents and more recently, her beloved sister, Lucille Bannester.
Mrs. Earleen Helton is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, George Daniel Helton; her daughter, Lisa Helton Brown (David Brown); son, Robert Story; daughter, Deborah Bowen; daughter, Margie Axon. Earleen delighted in her Grandchildren, Danielle Williams; Erin Miller; Allie Hutchison; Joshua Brown; Caleb Brown; Jessica Muniz, and her great-grandchildren (Timmy, Eve, Miriam, Phoebe, Pierce, Maximus, Raelynn, and baby girl due in April), and enthusiastically took on the task of spoiling and loving them.
Receiving of friends will be on Sunday, February 6th at Colonial Heights Baptist Church, Kingsport, TN from 1:30-3:30 pm, with a memorial service beginning at 3:30 pm. Pastor Greg Burton will officiate. Music will be provided by her grandchildren.
Entombment will be at Glenwood Shelby Hills Cemetery, Bristol, TN on Monday morning, February 7th at 10:00 am. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 am. Pallbearers will be Billy Baxter, Otis Stubblefield, Josh Brown, David Brown, Caleb Brown and Joel Hutchison. The family requests everyone attending the memorial service and burial wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
