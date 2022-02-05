GRAY- Armenda Earleen Williams Helton, beloved wife of George Daniel Helton, quietly completed her earthly journey on January 26, 2022 surrounded by her family.
Receiving of friends will be on Sunday, February 6th at Colonial Heights Baptist Church, Kingsport, TN from 1:30-3:30 pm, with a memorial service beginning at 3:30 pm. Pastor Greg Burton will officiate. Music will be provided by her grandchildren.
Entombment will be at Glenwood Shelby Hills Cemetery, Bristol, TN on Monday morning, February 7th at 10:00 am. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 am. Pallbearers will be Billy Baxter, Otis Stubblefield, Josh Brown, David Brown, Caleb Brown and Joel Hutchison. The family requests everyone attending the memorial service and burial wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Flowers may be sent to Carter Trent Funeral Home and donations in her honor made to the Benevolence fund at Colonial Heights Baptist Church, or The Gideon’s International at http://www2.gideons.org/donate.
