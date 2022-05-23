ROSE HILL, VA/CHATSWORTH, GA - Arlon Cleo Spurlock "Teddy" age 60 passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, after injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Teddy was born in Montgomery County, Maryland. He was the son of the late, Larry B. Spurlock, and Emma Sue Langley. Teddy married the love of his life 37 years ago; they have enjoyed a wonderful life together. They have two wonderful children and two grandchildren. He was a loving Husband, Father, grandfather, and friend. This loss is tragic, and the family will suffer for years to come with losing their Patriarch.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Gary W. Spurlock.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Spurlock, his two children, Jessica Doyle and husband Brandon, of London, KY., Derek Spurlock of Chatsworth, GA., his grandchildren, Zander Doyle, & Abigail Norris, his brothers, Larry W. Spurlock wife Jackie, of Lafolette, TN., sisters, Sheila Cottrell of Barbourville, KY., Kathy Berry & husband Rick, of New Tazwell, TN., and stepfather, Jay E. Davis, other close relatives and friends.
The family of Teddy Spurlock will receive friends on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 1p.m. - 3p.m. for the visitation at Holding Funeral Home of Rose Hill, VA., (6066 Dr. Thomas Walker Rd. Rose Hill) the service will be conducted in the funeral home's chapel immediately following, with Pastor Craig Owens officiating. Special music will be provided by Dan Gibson.
The graveside committal service will follow in the Fee cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online register is available for the Spurlock family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home is serving the Spurlock family.