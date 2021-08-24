KINGSPORT - Arlita Forehand Hammer, age 86, of Kingsport, formerly of Lenoir City, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Hammer was a teacher at Karnes High School in Knoxville for over 30 years. Arlita was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Rev. Neville A. Hammer, Jr.; her parents, George and Mabel Forehand, and her brother, Gary Forehand. She is survived by her children: Gene Hammer and wife, Valerie, of Gray, TN; Al Hammer and wife Carol of Ludlow, PA; Lisa Vasilatos of Kingsport, TN; and Amy Reedy and husband, Robert of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren: April Vasilatos, Keara Rubin, Jennifer & FJ Tribuzio, Kristen Hammer, Jacob & Soojin Reedy; Mark & Amelia Reedy; great-grandchildren: Trevor Wingate, Emily Little; Cody Little, Adam Rubin, Ben Rubin, Alex Morrow, Bryan Morrow, Rhett Tribuzio, Baylor Tribuzio, Lena Kim, James Reedy, Hollis Reedy, and Luke Reedy; and her little dog, Matty; sister, Mary Dale Stowe; sisters-in-law: Judy Hammer of Knoxville, Susan Hammer of North Carolina, and Mildred Hammer of Georgia. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, August 28th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City, followed by services at 11:00 am in the chapel. The family asks that masks be worn. Family and friends will proceed to Lakeview Cemetery in Lenoir City for interment. Memorials may be made to The McFarland & Clayman Scholarship Fund at Mafair UMC, 1409 E. Center St, Kingsport, TN 37664. Please mark in memory of Arlita Hammer. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com