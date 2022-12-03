Arling C. Rhea, 93, died Friday at Johnson City Medical Center of pneumonia. Born just months before the Wall Street crash of 1929, he grew up through the Great Depression in Sullivan County, and throughout his life enjoyed telling colorful stories of his Tom Sawyer-like childhood living along the South Fork of the Holston River.

He joined the U.S. Army upon reaching adulthood and was stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas during the immediate post-World War II years. After his military service he resided for a while in Baltimore and Detroit, where he worked in the automotive industry before returning to Sullivan County, residing first in Blountville, and then in Kingsport for the remainder of his life.

