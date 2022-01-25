ACWORTH, GA - Arlene Bolton Olterman (formerly of Kingsport, TN), a beloved wife, mother, Nana, and teacher passed away at her home in Acworth, GA, the afternoon of January 20, 2022.
Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, January 28, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport, followed by a graveside service at Oak Hill Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. where she will be laid to rest beside her husband, Bob.
A memorial service for Arlene will be held in Georgia at Acworth UMC on Saturday, January 29 at 2:00 pm.
In honor of Arlene, the family asks that you consider a contribution to the Acworth United Methodist Women at 4340 Collins Circle; Acworth, GA 30101.
