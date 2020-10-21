RYE COVE, VA - Arlena S. Dockery, 75, of Rye Cove, VA went to sleep in the arms of her heavenly Father on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN with her loving family by her side.
Mrs. Dockery was born on December 22, 1944 in Scott County, VA. She is the daughter of the late Arlie Stanley and Polly Frazier Stanley. Mrs. Dockery was of the Christian faith. She loved to cook, read her bible, and spend time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Mack A. Dockery; grandson, Paul A. Dockery; two sisters, Faye Hass and Doris Shepard; two sister-in-laws, Sue Stacey and Shirley Spivey; two brother-in-laws, C.H. Dockery and Edward Dockery; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Homer Dockery and Mollie Hass Dockery; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members.
Survivors of Arlena S. Dockery include a special, loving, and devoted son and daughter-in-law, David M. Dockery and Pam L. Dockery, Rye Cove, VA; her loving granddaughters, Amanda and Molly Dockery, Rye Cove, VA; the light of her life, her great grandson, Eli J. Cash; sister, Wanda Chapman and husband Eric, Weber City, VA; an honorary sister, Edna Bowen, Duffield, VA; three sister-in-laws, Betty Dingus and husband Buck, Lebanon, VA, June Cassell and husband Clarence, Rye Cove, VA and Nina Spencer and husband Bill, Kingsport, TN; 3 brother-in-laws, Doug Dockery and wife Beverly, Rye Cove, VA, Ray Dockery and wife Linda, Rye Cove, VA, and Murill Hass, Rye Cove, VA; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 pm at the Carter Cemetery, 2297 Rye Cove Memorial Rd. Brother Danny Kerns will officiate and music will be provided by Molly Dockery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Online condolences may be made to the Dockery family be visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com.
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to be serving the family of Arlena S. Dockery.