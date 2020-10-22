RYE COVE, VA - Arlena S. Dockery, 75, of Rye Cove, VA went to sleep in the arms of her heavenly Father on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN with her loving family by her side.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 pm at the Carter Cemetery, 2297 Rye Cove Memorial Rd. Brother Danny Kerns will officiate and music will be provided by Molly Dockery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
