Arlena Marie Winegar, age 85, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at the Waters of Bristol, Tennessee. Born in Nickelsville, Virginia, she had been a resident of the Bloomingdale Community and later resided in Blountville, Tennessee. She was very proud of being a cook for the Sullivan County School System for 30 years and five months, prior to her retirement. She was known to everyone as “Granny”.
Mrs. Winegar was preceded in death by her parents, Webster and Lerman Vicars and great-grandson, James Nathan Winegar.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, James Dewittt (J.D.) Winegar; daughter, Pam (Ken) Elliott; son, Mike (Janie) Winegar; sister, Shirley Carpenter; brother Jarvis (Carolyn) Vicars; grandchildren: Dustin (Katie) Elliott, Matt Winegar, Morgan Osborne and Amy (Timmy) Honeycutt; 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in the Chapel at East Tennessee Funeral Home located at 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee. A service will follow at 7:00 pm officiated by Pastor George L. Winegar. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 3:00 pm at East Tennessee Cemetery in the Garden of Everlasting Life and officiated by Pastor George L. Winegar.
Pallbearers will be Matt Winegar, Dustin Elliott, Gavin Elliott, Kyler Elliott, Asher Elliott and Timmy Honeycutt.
The family would like to extend special appreciation and love to her caregiver for the past two years, Karen Elliott and a special thanks to the staff at the Waters in Bristol, especially Jason Justice who will always hold a special place in our heart.
