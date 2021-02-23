Proverbs 31:28 “Her children, grandchildren, & great-grandchildren rise up and call her blessed”.
Arlena Lee Free, our Beautiful Angel, laid down her earthly body on February 21st for her great homecoming on Heavens Fair Shore. She was a light to all who knew her and found good in every soul.
Arlena spent her entire life devoted to her Lord, and her family. She was an exceptional wife and Mother adored by her 5 children, who will continue to carry on her legacy. She was the embodiment of, Love, Dignity and Grace.
Others preceding Arlena in death are her husband Jackie of 62 years, her parents Charles and Rosa Davis, sister Pearl Sherffey (husband Marshall), brother Roy Davis (wife Mary Jo), brother James Davis, her first-born grandson, Jackie Allen Free, and her youngest daughter and our precious sister, Sheri Hensley, whom we lost due to Covid on December 22, 2020.
One day soon we are promised a joyous homecoming where our hearts will be restored and we will be reunited with loved ones gone before. Until then, left to cherish and honor her memory are sons Gary (wife Debbie) and Larry Free, daughters Becky Blaney (husband Michael) and Jeri Thurman, former daughter-in-law Nancy Free, and family friend Tony Grindstaff. Also left to honor her memory are: 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one soon to be great-great grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews, sister Mary Muncy, Columbus, Ohio, and 3 sisters-in-law Pauline Free, Carolyn Richards, and Martha Davis.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 PM on Wednesday, February 24th at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The memorial service will take place immediately following with her grandson Nathan Free officiating. Music will be provided by family members. Burial will be at East Tennessee Cemetery (Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens), Blountville. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
In keeping with CDC guidelines, Social Distancing and wearing of masks will be required during the in-person service. If you are experiencing any symptoms that have been related to Covid-19, please respect the family wishes and do not attend.
MOM
Forever we will miss you, say I love you and goodnight,
For God gave you wings as you rose up and took flight,
Oh what a great homecoming, majestic in the sky,
To a home with no more tears, no more pain, and no more night,
Only Joy and Peace. (So Fly Beautiful Angel, Fly)