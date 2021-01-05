KINGSPORT – Arizona Johnson Collins, 95 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 1, 2021 at her residence following a lengthy illness.
The family will receive friends from 11 am to 1 pm Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Andy Sensabaugh, Pastor Troy Daily and Pastor Mike Owens officiating. Music will be provided by True Faith Quartet and Tony McGee.
Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Tommy Collins, Timmy Collins, Blain Collins, Ted Johnson, Don Clonce, Eric Barton, Tony McGee and Thomas Barton.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the caregivers and Amedisys Hospice.
In accordance with CDC guidelines for Covid-19, the family request that all attendees wear mask and practicing social distancing.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Collins family.