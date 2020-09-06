KINGSPORT - Arica “Slim” Smith, 88, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County. Arica was of the Baptist Faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Smith; parents, Jess and Mary Lemmons; brother, Jess Lemmons, Jr.; and sister, Lowanda Brown.
Arica is survived by her daughter, Michelle Hatley and husband Tom; son, Mike Smith and wife Annette; grandchildren, Cheyenne Trunnell and husband Phil, Joey Smith and wife Susan, Ben Smith, and Austin Hatley and fiancé Kaitlin Hooper; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Samuel Trunnell, and Caroline and Bennett Smith; several nieces, and many special cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at East Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Adam Love officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Special thanks to her friend and caregiver, Shirley Phillips, for the loving care that she gave.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Arica "Slim" Smith.