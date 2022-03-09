KINGSPORT - Ardith “Ruth” Arnold 82, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Louie Meade, Pastor Danny Dolen, and Bro. Shelton Meade officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Friday, March 11, 2022 at McPheeters Bend Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50am.
