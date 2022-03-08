KINGSPORT - Ardith “Ruth” Arnold 82, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Ft. Blackmore, VA to the late William and Elva Babb. Ruth was a devoted member of Gospel Missions Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and especially spending time with her family and friends. Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Kay, Luke, Phillip, Perry Babb; sisters, Joyce Bowser, Darlene Bruner, Marlene Manis, Marcella Cavin, Glenna Wheat; infant brother, Leon Babb; infant sister, Brenda Babb.
Survivors include her loving husband of 63 years, Virgil Arnold; son, David Arnold and wife Colleen; granddaughters, Jessica Bishop and husband Michael, and Jaimee Arnold; grandsons, Joshua Arnold and wife Taylor, and Tyler Ward; great-granddaughters, Madison, Bailee, Brailyn, Emma, and Brynlee; brother, Jack Babb; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Louie Meade, Pastor Danny Dolen, and Bro. Shelton Meade officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Friday, March 11, 2022 at McPheeters Bend Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50am.
