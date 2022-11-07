Archie “Eugene” Addington Nov 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HILTONS, VA - Archie “Eugene” Addington, 66, of the McMurray Hollow section of Hiltons, VA went to be with the Lord Saturday evening, November 5, 2022, while in the comfort of his own home.It was Mr. Addington’s wishes to be cremated. To view full obituary and send condolences to the family, please visit our website www.colonialfhscott.comCOLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the Addington family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Archie Addington Va Condolence Internet Christianity Wish Hiltons Weber City Obituary Recommended for you