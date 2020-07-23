BLOXOM, VA - April Dawn Collins, 25, Bloxom, VA passed away, Monday, July 20, 2020 Riverside Memorial Medical Center, Bloxom, VA from a short bout with Leukemia.
April was born in Sullivan County, TN on February 20, 1995 to Gail Livesay and the late Timmy Lynn Collins.
In addition to her father, her paternal grandparents, Lee and Fredia Collins preceded her in death.
Surviving is her mother, Gail (Randy) Livesay, Gate City, VA; sister, Jennifer (Nathan) Strouth, Waldorf, MD; brothers, Jessie (Kaite) Collins, Pennington Gap, VA, Travis (Whitney) Collins, Clarksville, TN, and Josh (Brittany) Collins, Kingsport, TN; maternal grandparents, June Livesay, Duffield, VA and Wanda Livesay, Fairview, VA; nieces, Jalynn, Annie, Harper, Lynnlee, Lorelai, Lively, and Adalena; nephews, Cayden, Timothy, Braylon, and Braxton; very special friend, Lorena Rodriguez, Bloxom, VA.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Brother Donnie Archer officiating. David and Debbie Easterling will provide the music.
Burial will follow the service at Point Truth Cemetery, Nickelsville, VA. Tommy Berry, Jonathan Berry, Larry Sons, Shawn Roberts, Jessie Berry and Randy Taylor will serve as pallbearers. Her brothers, Jessie Collins, Travis Collins, and Josh Collins will serve as honorary pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Collins family atwww.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of April Dawn Collins.