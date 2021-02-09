ROGERSVILLE - Antoinette “Toni” Kincaid, age 51, of Rogersville, TN went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 5, 2020, after a long battle with serious medical issues. She was a caring mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Georgia Ruth Easterly; her sister, Tracy Lee Kincaid; her maternal and paternal grandparents; two uncles and one aunt.
She leaves her memories to be cherished by her significant other Nathaniel “Nat” Bowers; daughter, Devin Bowers; brother, Kevin “Cowboy” Kincaid and Jaquetta Kincaid; sister, Jessica Kincaid; nieces, Summer Dennis, Brooke Kincaid, Jocelyn Kincaid, Jasmine Seal, Alexis Kincaid; nephew, Adonis Kincaid; great niece, Ariyanna Dennis; Father, Andrew “Bud” Kincaid; stepfather, Ernest Easterly and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
On behalf of the Kincaid family, we would like to thank those who touched the life of Toni. We extend a sincere thank you to Wanda Fugate, Valerie Curry, Jean Hutchins, James “Hubcap” Rogers, David Banks, hospice staff and nurse Callie Peterson.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm Friday, February 12, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home with funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Graveside service will immediately follow at Zion Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.