September 8, 1948 - July 29, 2020
Anthony departed this world peacefully in his sleep after battling several health issues. He leaves behind his daughter, Michelle Snider; grandchildren, Austin Snider and Briauna Fuhrman; brother, Ricky; sister, Carol Snider; 5 nieces and nephews; step-son, Laurence Ramsey and wife Allison; grandchildren, Victoria, Olivia, Michele and Donovan; great-grandson, Malachi; and very special friend, Bonnie Snider.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Mary Snider.
Anthony was a Vietnam Veteran that served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1968 and a Cancer survivor. We thank Restore Life for handling his final wishes.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please make donations to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.