WISE, VA. - Anthony Wayne Hall, 40, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at home.
He was a meat cutter for the United Grocery in Norton, Va.
He was preceded in death by his father, Letcher Taylor.
Surviving are his mother, Nancy Hall Taylor (Rodney Gentry), Wise; brother, Austin Hall, Wise; half-sisters, Tina Taylor Mullins, Kingsport, Tn. and Cindy Bentley, North Carolina; uncle, Gary Hall, Pound, Va.; nephew, Jason Hall, Kingsport, Tn.; and two nieces.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 7:00pm June 6, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue, Big Stone Gap, Va. The service will follow at 7:00pm with Travis Jenkins officiating.
