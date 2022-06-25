KINGSPORT - Anthony (Tony) Glavan died on June 23, 2022, at his residence, in Kingsport, in the company of his family after a presumed catastrophic stroke. He was 91. He is survived by his daughter, Joni Sago (Brett); and two grandchildren, Anna and Mark of Kingsport, Tennessee; and is also survived by a hilarious sister, Marilyn Smith of Biwabik, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved and cherished.
Tony grew up in Northern Minnesota where he would ski the road’s snowbanks while being towed by a car. He loved funerals because he would get out of high school and earn a few pennies as an altar server. He went to the University of Wisconsin and earned a degree in Electrical Engineering, doing all his coursework with a slide rule.
He entered the US Air Force in 1953, and had an impressive career, where he water-skied off the coast of Libya with a crowd of onlookers who had never seen water-skis. He supervised the installation of an emergency communication center in Key West during the Cuban missile crisis; he worked at the Pentagon for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. During his years of military service, he earned two master’s degrees, an MBA from the University of Chicago and an MS in System Management from the University of Southern California. He retired to San Antonio, Texas where he started his second career for the State of Texas, supervising their transition to fiber-optic telecommunications. If you made a successful call out of a state office building in Austin in those days, you could thank Tony. He retired from that in 1998 only to take-up a third career, driving the church van for people needing rides to medical appointments and dialysis.
In 2006, he relocated to Kingsport, TN, to spoil his grandchildren. He was known for having drinkable yogurt in a refrigerated pack and cookies in his car at all times in case Anna or Mark could not make the 3-mile drive between preschool and home without a snack. In Kingsport, Tony loved his church family at St. Dominic’s parish and all the volunteer-work they allowed him to participate in given his tendency to bring engineering to tasks that did not require it. He was also grateful to the staff and fellow exercisers at the Great Body Company, where he lifted weights until the day before he died.
Tony’s family would like to add their thanks, to the loving, devoted caregivers from Care Central who managed him gracefully as his descent into dementia turned him into “Grumpy Grandpa,” a state he would not have recognized.
Arrangements for the funeral mass are set for St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Kingsport on July 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., with inurnment immediately afterwards in the St. Dominic’s Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the charities of your choice (or buy cookies for someone you love in his honor).
