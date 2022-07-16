FORT WALTON BEACH, FL - Anthony "Tony" Forest Laek (born April 28, 1981) passed away at the age of 41 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida on July 11th, 2022. He grew up in Kingsport, TN, attending Rock Springs Elementary, Colonial Heights Middle, and Sullivan South High School. He attended the University of Tennessee as an undergraduate and completed his graduate studies at Milligan University.
He was a kind and outgoing person who was passionate about being a positive influence in the lives of young people and their families. He pursued that passion in his career as a teacher. He started teaching at Bluff City Middle School in Bluff City, TN, then moved to Nashville to teach at Isaac Litton Middle School. He also had a love for athletics and coached various sports over the course of his career. He was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. He married the love of his life, Casey, in May 2017 and they made their home in Nashville. He was a dearly beloved husband, son, uncle, brother, and friend.
Tony is survived by his wife, Casey Barrett Laek; his parents, Steve, and Vicky Laek; his brother and family, Toby, Kristen, Malin, and Thaddeus Laek; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; his in-laws, Joe, Dorothy, and Jacob Barrett, and a large extended family.
Tony was preceded in death by his sister, Livia Laek; his paternal grandparents, Harley, and Lillie Laek; his maternal grandparents, Forest, and Kate Moreland; aunts Susan Laek and Jill Murley; and uncles Wendell Moreland and Tim Smith.
Arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Isaac Litton Middle School Athletic Department. Venmo Vicky Laek: @Vicky-Laek or send checks to Vicky Laek, 5517 Commanche Drive, Kingsport, TN 37664.