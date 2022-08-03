Anthony “Tony” Dykes Aug 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL – Anthony “Tony” Dykes, 55, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at his residence.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Anthony Dykes Hill Pass Away Funeral Home Arrangement Residence Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video