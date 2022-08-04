CHURCH HILL – Anthony “Tony” Allen Dykes, 55, went to his heavenly home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Tony was born on February 20, 1967. He was a master woodworker for more than 30 years specializing in the restoration of antiques. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid lover of music, playing the guitar and singing (especially with his brother, Mike). Tony loved NASCAR, football, outdoors, being on the water and fishing. He was momma’s boy and daddy’s right-hand-man. He was a proud dad and loved his son, family, and high-school sweetheart until his last breath.

