CHURCH HILL – Anthony “Tony” Allen Dykes, 55, went to his heavenly home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
Tony was born on February 20, 1967. He was a master woodworker for more than 30 years specializing in the restoration of antiques. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid lover of music, playing the guitar and singing (especially with his brother, Mike). Tony loved NASCAR, football, outdoors, being on the water and fishing. He was momma’s boy and daddy’s right-hand-man. He was a proud dad and loved his son, family, and high-school sweetheart until his last breath.
Tony was preceded in death by his grandparents: Robert and Georgie Dykes and Jack and Nettie Davis; his mother and father-in-law Bruce and Sandy Hullette, his great-grand-parents and several aunts and uncles.
Tony is survived by Rita Dykes of the home; his son Ryan Dykes of Chicago; his parents, Glen, and Joyce Dykes of Church Hill; and his brother Mike Dykes and sister-in-law Kim of Kingsport. He is also survived by his extended family including the Hullette siblings and spouses, many nieces and nephews, several aunts and uncles, cousins, friends, and his dog, Baxter.
A special thank you to Aunt Brenda Huskey, Nathan Armstrong, Brian Hullette, Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, Johnson City Medical Center 6th floor staff on the 6400 and 6500 wings, Radiation Oncology Associates in Kingsport, and Appalachian Radiation Oncology in Johnson City.
A graveside service will be held at Elm Springs Cemetery, located at 1350 Elm Springs Road, Church Hill, at 12:00 PM ON Friday, August 5, 2022, with Rev. Tom Pelphrey officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Dykes family.
