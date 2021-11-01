WEBER CITY, VA - Anthony Smith 75, of Weber City went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 30, 2021. He was an avid farmer and enjoyed spending time outdoors.
Anthony was preceded in death by the love of his life, Judy Smith; parents, Cecil and Mary Smith.
He is survived by a host of friends and extended family that he loved dearly.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with Minister Brian Huff officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50am.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Smith family.