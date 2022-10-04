Anthony Smith Oct 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Anthony Smith went to be with the Lord, Tuesday October 4th, 2022.A graveside service will be conducted 1pm Friday at Oak Hill Memorial Park.Further details will be published in Thursday’s edition.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Graveside Service Anthony Smith Publishing Condolence Detail Oak Hill Memorial Park Lord Recommended for you