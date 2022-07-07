NEWPORT NEWS, VA - Anthony Reynaldo Miller "Hanky" 52, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Newport News, VA.
Hanky was born in Manhattan, New York the son of Mr. Edward Turhan Miller and Ms. Sandra Kay Williams. He grew up in Appalachia, VA., and attended Appalachia Elementary School. At the age of 14 he moved to Sierra Vista, AZ with his mother. He then moved to Las Vegas, NV. His youth saw him travel to several different cities, he finalized his scholastic days at Sequoia High School in Tucson, AZ. Hanky was an accomplished athlete in his youth, and enjoyed playing football the best. After graduating High School, he moved with his mother to Newport News, VA, where he has resided ever since.
Hanky was an avid NFL fan and a true Dallas Cowboy fan. One of his favorite sayings was "Cowboys for Life." He loved his family and had a very outgoing personality. Hanky would make friends with everyone he came in to contact with. He took pride in his job and was a dedicated employee.
Hanky was preceded in death by his Maternal Grandparents, John Thomas Williams Jr., Juanita Elizabeth (Boggess) Williams, his father, Edward Turhan Miller, paternal grandmother, Gertrude Miller, aunt, Wilma Jean Prior, uncle, Chester Williams.
He is survived by his mother, Sandra Kay Williams of Newport News, VA, two sisters, Sonya Miller Slaughter and husband Jerrod of Tampa, FL, Regina Ramirez of Tucson, AZ, daughter Krystal Miller, uncles John D. Williams and wife Rose Livingston Williams of Norton, VA, Gary Wayne Williams and wife Rebecca Williams of Appalachia, VA, James Williams of Appalachia, VA, Don Williams and wife Barbara Williams of Bristol, VA, Victor Williams and wife Sara Chapman Williams, of Kingsport, TN, aunts, Anita Toodle Williams of Trenton, New Jersey, several other nieces, nephews, close relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 9th at Holding Funeral Home from 12pm-2pm. The Funeral service will be conducted immediately following in the funeral home's chapel with Pastor Ernest Williams officiating.
An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com.
