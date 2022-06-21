KINGSPORT - Annis D. Bass, 78, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She worked at Eastman as an Administrative Assistant for 32 years. She also worked for several years at Regional Kidney Care. Annis was a very active member of Cassidy United Methodist Church.
She was a wonderful and loving sister, stepmother, step-grandmother, and friend to many. Annis will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Annis was preceded in death by her parents, George Delph Jr. and Anna Elizabeth Sweeney Delph and niece, Sarah K. Davis.
Ms. Bass is survived by her sisters, Betty D. Davis of Knoxville, TN, Belinda Delph of Richmond, VA; brothers, Larry A. Delph and wife Otto of Lexington, KY, Benny C. Delph of Knoxville; stepsons, Chris L. Bass and wife Angie, Craig L. Bass, Brent H. Bass and wife Sierra all of Kingsport, TN; several step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild; and special friend, Walter Miller of Kingsport, TN.
A memorial service will take place from 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Cassidy United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow with Pastor Tom Hancock officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or Cassidy United Methodist Church, 5801 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, TN 37664 in Annis’ memory.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.