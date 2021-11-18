November 28, 1940 – November 14, 2021
Annie Skelton passed away at her home on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
She was always dedicated to her church and family. She was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She also taught “Bible Study Fellowship” for many years where her passion for the Bible taught many about the Lord, the plan of salvation, and the importance of a daily walk with the Lord. She was a graduate of Blountville High School in Blountville, TN. She attended East Tennessee State University following high school.
Her dedication to family, her boys, and her grandchildren was always in her heart. She fed many people around her table through out her life. She loved to make and decorate cakes, spend time with her boys and grandchildren, go to yard sales, and auctions.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Benny Lee Skelton: Her mother Mary Morgan Dunn: brother, John Morgan, and niece Yvonne Morgan Moorman.
She is survived by her boys, Greg Skelton, and wife Celia; David Skelton; Four Grandchildren Emma and Ben Skelton; Ray and Ruth Brent; Sister Ella Mae Copas and Husband Kyle; Sister-in-law, Johnsie Morgan; Sister-in-law Carolyn Skelton Reedy, Sister-in-Law Patricia Skelton, nieces and nephews; and special best friend: Louise Harlow.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday November 20, 2021 3pm @ St. Matthews United Methodist Church 2505 Nathan Street Kingsport TN 37664. Music will be provided by the family.
Memorial Contribution can be made to St. Matthews United Methodist Church.